Annual Walk for Wishes coming to the Magic Valley

The Walk for Wishes will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Twin Falls Visitor Center
The walk for wishes is on September 25.
The walk for wishes is on September 25.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 6th annual Walk for Wishes is coming to Twin Falls on Saturday, September 25.

The Walk for Wishes will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Twin Falls Visitor Center. All of the money raised from the walk goes to the Make a Wish Foundation to help Idaho children get their wish.

The event coordinator says the event is family friendly, and all are invited. She explains why a wish is so important for those children who are sick.

“The wish is really a moment where they can feel a little hope a little joy in their day, it gives them something to look forward to, and we’ve been granting wishes from play sets, to she sheds, to climbing sets, to paved walkways,” said Helene Peterson, event coordinator said.

To register, visit their website.

