Attempt by far-right to reconvene Idaho House fizzles

The Idaho Statehouse is seen at sunrise on April 20, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Mainstream and...
The Idaho Statehouse is seen at sunrise on April 20, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Mainstream and far-right Republicans are battling for control of the party and the state in the deeply conservative state. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By Keith Ridler
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An attempt by far-right lawmakers on Wednesday to form a quorum at the Statehouse that they say would have allowed them to force the Legislature to reconvene and pass laws to prohibit vaccine mandates fizzled when only 16 of the 70 House members showed up.

Twelve Republicans held a rally on the Statehouse steps in front of about 150 vocal supporters before they were joined by four others on the House floor to discuss at least seven proposed bills.

No Democrats took part.

Under a resolution the House passed earlier this year when it recessed, rather than officially adjourning, only Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke can reconvene the chamber.

Republican Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Winder would likely be needed to reconvene the Senate, which did officially adjourn earlier this year.

But the two lawmakers have said they are not so far inclined to do that, and Republican Gov. Brad Little, who could call a special session, has said he’s leaving it up to lawmakers to decide because the House never adjourned and they don’t need him to call a special session.

Many Idaho Republican lawmakers are angry with the vaccine mandate that President Joe Biden announced last week.

