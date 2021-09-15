BLM seeking public comment on Lava Ridge Wind Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A wind turbine project in Southern Idaho has drawn a lot of attention from people for, or against, the construction of up to 400 wind turbines along Lava Ridge.

Following multiple public comment events, the Bureau of Land Management is extending its deadline for comment by 30 days, until Oct 20.

Codie Martin of the Bureau of Land Management tells KMVT the project team views these public input opportunities as a vital portion of their process.

“We want to make sure that we hear from everybody that’s interested or has something that is meaningful to share with us that could be used in the development of alternatives or to help us identify issues with this environmental impact statement.”

The deadline extension does not include any more public comment sessions for now.

You can submit your comments electronically by using the “Participate Now” option on the BLM website or by emailing BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov.

Comments can also be submitted by mail to Kasey Prestwich, project manager, at BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 West F Street, Shoshone, ID 83352.

