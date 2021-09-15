Advertisement

Burley graduate helps Boise State Volleyball pull off historic upset

The Broncos handed the No. 10 Utes their first loss
Burley graduate Makayla Hansen is second in hits and third in kills for Boise State Volleyball.
Burley graduate Makayla Hansen is second in hits and third in kills for Boise State Volleyball.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:45 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley High School graduate Makayla Hansen helped Boise State Volleyball make history Monday night against Utah.

The Broncos defeated the No. 10 Utes in four sets, earning their biggest upset in program history. The victory also marked the Utes’ first loss of the season.

Hansen had 14 kills, six digs and a team-high six block assists.

Local volleyball fans might remember her as Makayla Tolman who graduated from Burley in December 2019 to enroll early at BYU.

After playing in four matches during the Cougars’ spring season in 2021, she transferred to Boise State with a Covid waiver and has four years of eligibility remaining.

She already knew the Broncos coach from her younger days of playing club ball and hoped to land there through the transfer portal.

We hear from her now on the historic match.

“Probably the ‘funnest’ match I’ve ever played in my life if I’m being honest,” Hansen said. “It was truly amazing just to have such great teammates around me that helped support me to have create that energy and it was so fun to see familiar faces. I’ve played Utah obviously at BYU and it was so fun to beat them.”

The opposite hitter is second on the teams in kills and third in blocks. Boise State improves to 9-1 on the season and opens the Boise State Classic on Thursday.

Leading Utah in the loss, Twin Falls High School graduate Kennedi Evans with six blocks.

