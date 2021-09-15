Business aims to create a paradise for those that love to cook

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Located in the oldest building in Twin Falls, Rudy’s, A Cook’s Paradise aims to inspire people to enjoy the culinary arts.

Nestled on Main Avenue in Twin Falls, Rudy’s: A Cook’s Paradise has been a part of the community for 16 years. Prior to that, it was a hardware store.

“Previously in this building, there have been some cool buildings, one of the most noteworthy is Independent Meat,” said Tom Ashenbrener, the owner. “They had a retail shop in here for a while. My dad joined Co-Price and then I joined him after I got out of the University of Oregon in 1978 and I’ve been here ever since.”

When the store became Rudy’s, the goal was to create a paradise for people who like to eat, cook, and drink.

“We do a lot of events, during COVID that was pretty much shut down but we are excited to be starting again, slowly. We do kids classes, hands on classes, we just did a couple of tamales classes, hands on,” Ashenbrener said.

Ashenbrener says one of his favorite parts of owning the store is seeing his customers become his friends.

“We get to talk to people all day, answer their questions, help them find things, have the largest cookie cutter collection in the state, for instance, little things like that, and it’s surprising how many tourists find us on the internet or Facebook, and they are exceedingly happy to see the selection and the warmth of the employees,” said Ashenbrener.

As a business owner and member of the Twin Falls community, he is excited to see the town grow and welcome new people to the area.

“The reason they are coming here is because we are good people, so we need to keep that up,” said Ashenbrener.

