Gooding School District to require face coverings indoors

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding School District will now require masks or face coverings indoors for all staff, students, and visitors starting Thursday, Sept 15.

In the school district’s Safe Return to In-Person Instruction Plan (required by the American Rescue Plan Act) outline, there was a mask recommendation.

However, in a school board meeting Tuesday night, the board decided to change the recommendation to a requirement. The change in the plan was approved by a 3 to 2 vote.

The decision is due to staff and students missing time as a result of rampant sickness, including COVID-19 among other sicknesses.

But does the district have enough substitute teachers do deal with the issue?

How will the district enforce the requirement?

“We’re just going to do the best that we can, we have had some experience from the previous year and we’re going to be reminding staff, reminding students that the board voted to have masks and we are going to do the best that we can,” said Superintendent Spencer Larsen.

The requirement will stay in place until next month’s board meeting, where a decision can be made to keep or discard the mandate.

