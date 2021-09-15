Idaho legislative leaders release joint statement on Biden COVID-19 employer vaccine mandate plan

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little, Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke released a joint statement regarding President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate plan. The proposed vaccine requirements could impact private-sector employees, federal contractors and healthcare workers.

As part of President Biden’s COVID-19 Path out of the Pandemic Action Plan, all employers with 100 or more employees would be required to ensure their workers are vaccinated or produce a negative COVID-19 test result at least weekly before coming to work.

According to the White House, the new requirement — which is being developed by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration — will affect more than 80 million workers in private sector businesses.

Following the unveiling of Biden’s COVID-19 plan, Little announced Idaho was exploring legal action against the plan.

On Tuesday, Little, Winder and Bedke jointly stated:

“As elected leaders in Idaho state government, we are in agreement that government should stay out of decisions involving employers and their employees as much as possible. In fact, Idaho has led the country in championing fewer government regulations and mandates on business. We are committed to taking legal action to stop President Biden’s unprecedented government overreach into the private sector with his new COVID-19 plan, and we are working closely with the Attorney General’s Office and Governor’s counsel on our legal options to protect the rights of business owners and their employees.”

Today I released a joint statement with Idaho's legislative leaders regarding President Joe Biden’s plan to fine private employers with 100 or more employees that do not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or routine testing. pic.twitter.com/U5LWLstMwB — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) September 14, 2021

