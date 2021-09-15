Mask mandates return to the Wood River Valley

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising in Blaine County, and the availability of ICU beds is decreasing across the state, the county’s COVID-19 risk level is critical even though its vaccination rate is above 90%.

However, the problem isn’t necessarily residents. Local hospitals are reporting a large number of visitors testing positive for COVID-19.

“I think we are seeing problems in different areas, we have a lot of workers coming from different counties we also have visitors who come from around the state and out of state,” said Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary.

On Tuesday the Blaine County commissioners took action and unanimously passed a face mask mandate for indoor public places.

“I think we watch the issues closely and as a community, we try to be as proactive as possible in taking care of our neighbors,” she said. The Hailey City Council reinstated its mask mandate on Monday that extends to indoor and outdoor public places when social distancing is not possible.

“We have a lot of the daily, weekly season workers that come through our area, and a lot of park type of events so they wanted to make sure we could be safe while outside,” said Hailey Police Chief Steve England.

On Tuesday, Sun Valley passed an indoor mask mandate to be consistent with what was going on in the valley. The Ketchum City Council passed a similar order, but with an outdoor mask recommendation.

One displeased resident told KMVT he feels the mandates are more about politics and control than public health.

“I see a slippery slope of our liberties and rights disappearing,” said Hailey resident Brian Opp.

The Bellevue City Council is planning on having a special meeting next week, but they plan to issue a recommendation due to the polarizing nature of this topic becoming a polarizing one.

“50% are going to go mask, 50% are not going to go mask and they are going to complain to the local officials about what the other side is doing,” said Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns.

Opp agrees the issue is becoming a divisive one.

“Everyone of these councils in the Blaine County and the Blaine County Commissioners are all Democrats and they are welcome to be Democrats, but I don’t think it would be the same if republicans were holding these seats,” says Burns.

