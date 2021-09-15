Refugee organization: Idaho to welcome 400 Afghan nationals

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Roughly 400 Afghan refugees will resettle in Idaho over the next fiscal year, officials with the International Rescue Committee in Boise said on Tuesday.

About 50,000 Afghans are expected to be admitted to the United States under a program called “Operation Allies Welcome.” The group will include translators, drivers and others who helped the U.S. military during the 20-year war and who feared reprisals from the Taliban after they quickly seized power last month.

Julianne Donnelly Tzul, the executive director of the Boise organization, spoke at a panel Tuesday about the state’s role in resettling Afghans, the Idaho Press reported. Most of the Afghan nationals will come in under humanitarian parole, which is like a visa that allows someone enter the country if they have been determined to be in danger and have undergone extensive vetting.

“The process of deciding how many people come to Idaho and every other local area in the U.S. is a very deliberate one, it’s a careful one, it’s a collaborative one. It’s not unilateral,” Tzul said. “We are not just handed a number.”

