Sheriff’s office reminds ATV and other motor vehicle users to take precautions when recreating

Those under the age of 18 are required to wear a helmet on an ATV, UTV, or motorbike in Idaho.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:05 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has responded to multiple ATV accidents in the South Hills over the last two weeks.

In both cases, the drivers were not wearing helmets.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to wear a helmet. Those under the age of 18 are required to wear a helmet on an ATV, UTV, or motorbike in Idaho.

As hunting season comes around, law enforcement expects more activity in areas like Indian Springs, Deadline Ridge, and Rock Creek.

As a result, Sergeant Ken Mencl, with the Twin Falls County Sherriff’s Office, says patrols will be increased.

Also, according to Mencl, there are plenty of new riders out there, and he urges them to make sure they know the terrain.

“Go slow, familiarize yourself with the grounds and the territories so that as your skills increase and your confidence level increases, you can ride the trail accordingly and not find yourself in a bad situation,” Mencl said.

Mencl adds many crashes or issues this year have been alcohol-related.

DUI laws apply to any motor vehicle.

