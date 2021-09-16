All of Idaho now under Crisis Standards of Care as COVID-19 surges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —It seems like a nightmare has come true, as many hospitals across Idaho say they don’t have any more room.

Today, the Department of Health and Welfare expanded what’s called the Crisis Standard of Care to the entire state.

Crisis Standards of Care means health providers can decide how to administer health care while being overwhelmed.

This could mean using resources in different ways, like having re-purposed hospital rooms or decisions will have to be made on who gets or doesn’t get treatment based on the severity of why someone is in the hospital.

Either way, the consensus among health officials and hospital officials is this is the worst situation we have seen since the start of the pandemic.

“Sadly, instead of fighting this pandemic together, we seem to be fighting each other. If we are going to turn the tide, we must lower the demand. This isn’t a staffing issue, this isn’t a bed issue or space issue, but it will be, and it will continue to be, so long as the demand and the pandemic continue to spread around the community,” said President and CEO of St. Luke’s Chris Roth.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley is operating under crisis standards of care currently.

If hospitals do not need to activate the crisis standards, they do not have to.

Cassia Regional and Minidoka Memorial are not currently operating under a critical standard, but things can change very quickly.

