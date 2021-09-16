Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Department of Corrections is investigating an apparent suicide of one of their inmates.

On Thursday morning, IDOC staff found a 38-year-old man hanging in his cell. They tried to resuscitate him and called paramedics, but the man was declared dead shortly afterward.

IDOC is investigating the apparent suicide of an Idaho State Correctional Center resident. The 38-year-old man was found hanging in his cell at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Staff initiated lifesaving measures and called 911. The man was pronounced dead at 10:05 a.m. Thursday. — Idaho Department of Correction (@IDOCalert) September 16, 2021

