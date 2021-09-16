Advertisement

Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says

(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Department of Corrections is investigating an apparent suicide of one of their inmates.

On Thursday morning, IDOC staff found a 38-year-old man hanging in his cell. They tried to resuscitate him and called paramedics, but the man was declared dead shortly afterward.

