Avalos on Oklahoma State: “It starts with run game with this team”

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:21 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With a nationally ranked Oklahoma State team coming to Boise on Saturday, coach Andy Avalos is insisting that fans and players do what they can to protect the Blue.

Coach Avalos refers to the game as a “unbelievable opportunity” for Bronco Nation and the valley to earn a game of this caliber. They’ll have contain Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders, who is an experienced player that extends plays with his legs.

In the last game against Tulsa, he passed for 172 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 62 yards, but he was sacked twice, fumbled and threw a pick-6.

As a team, Oklahoma State has rushed for a total of 265 yards, which is ahead of Boise State by 124 and as Coach Avalos says, their game begins on the ground.

“It starts with run game with this team, then it’s the RPOs, the play action that comes off the run game,” Avalos explained. “They will have some formations, some game-time formations that we’re going to have to adjust to, whether those be unbalanced formations or certain formations that can gain leverage on our defense.”

