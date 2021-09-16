Boise State junior recognized for winning national eSports championships

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State boasts its first national champion in eSports and best of all, he hails from Glenns Ferry.

The university introduced fans to Wacey Williams at the football home opener on Friday. Williams won two championships playing Madden in the National Association of College eSports and Play Vs.

Boise State launched its eSports program in 2017 and is widely regarded as one of the nation’s best.

But Williams didn’t originally plan to join this prestigious team. He thought about playing basketball in junior college since that was his favorite.

Instead, he focused on his academics and enrolled at BSU.

The junior psychology major entered a Madden tournament last fall and won the pool play. Since his family’s internet connection wasn’t strong enough in Glenns Ferry, his mother suggested he contact the school’s eSports program.

It paid off.

Williams now has a sizeable scholarship after walking onto the team.

Williams said, “me and my brother {Wyatt} always played video games growing up, really enjoyed video games. We played Madden all the time, all sorts of other video games, it was kind of like a hobby.”

The eSports season starts again this fall and he hopes to defend his titles. Williams plans to compete in some professional tournaments as well.

