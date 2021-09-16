Advertisement

Boise State junior recognized for winning national eSports championships

Wacey Williams, a Glenns Ferry graduate won two titles
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:01 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State boasts its first national champion in eSports and best of all, he hails from Glenns Ferry.

The university introduced fans to Wacey Williams at the football home opener on Friday. Williams won two championships playing Madden in the National Association of College eSports and Play Vs.

Boise State launched its eSports program in 2017 and is widely regarded as one of the nation’s best.

But Williams didn’t originally plan to join this prestigious team. He thought about playing basketball in junior college since that was his favorite.

Instead, he focused on his academics and enrolled at BSU.

The junior psychology major entered a Madden tournament last fall and won the pool play. Since his family’s internet connection wasn’t strong enough in Glenns Ferry, his mother suggested he contact the school’s eSports program.

It paid off.

Williams now has a sizeable scholarship after walking onto the team.

Williams said, “me and my brother {Wyatt} always played video games growing up, really enjoyed video games. We played Madden all the time, all sorts of other video games, it was kind of like a hobby.”

The eSports season starts again this fall and he hopes to defend his titles. Williams plans to compete in some professional tournaments as well.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls while hiking up canyon, rescue crews called to scene.
Man falls while hiking up canyon; rescue crews on scene
City leaders in Twin Falls have a message for residents and that message is &amp;quot;thank...
Twin Falls in desperate need for city employees
Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers deploy to Southwest Asia
Protestors arrive for President Biden's Boise visit (CBS2)
Crowds gather to protest President Joe Biden’s Idaho visit

Latest News

The Cowboys are coming to Boise Saturday, September 18.
Avalos on Oklahoma State: “It starts with run game with this team”
Williams recognized for national eSports championships
Williams recognized for national eSports championships
Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos comments on the physicality of Oklahoma State.
BSU to face physical OSU team
BYU transfer Makayla Hansen is finding success in her first year with Boise State Volleyball.
Hansen shines in Boise State's upset of Utah