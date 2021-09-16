Building Hope for Ana to hold first memorial fundraiser for families in need

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When Tiffany and J.P. Mayes lost their eleven-year-old daughter Ana last December, they felt hopeless, unsure how to carry on.

Through their grief, the family decided to use Ana’s legacy to help anyone else who finds themselves in their situation, so the Building Hope for Ana Foundation was born.

This Saturday at Bullets and Brews in Hagerman, the inaugural Ana’s Birthday Extravaganza fundraiser is being held, with proceeds going to help families needing hope.

The foundation will provide handmade erns for families who have lost loved ones and supplies for Ana’s favorite holiday, Christmas.

Ana’s dad J.P. tells KMVT that channeling his daughter’s lasing message, “I won’t quit if you won’t quit,” allows him to help others, all while also helping himself.

“It’s been our saving grace. When you can’t figure out how to make yourself feel better, maybe we can plant a seed of hope with somebody else’s situation,” said Mayes, “because hope is the most powerful thing you can have in that situation.”

The event begins at noon on Saturday.

Raffle tickets are available for $20 with the prize drawing at 2:30 p.m. Prizes range from gift baskets to over $600 of beef.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.