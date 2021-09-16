Advertisement

Cassia County 4th graders learn about Idaho’s history on Idaho History Day

4th Graders in Cassia County celebrated Idaho History Day.
4th Graders in Cassia County celebrated Idaho History Day.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All of the 4th graders in Cassia County gathered at Cassia County Fairgrounds to learn about Idaho History.

The Cassia County Historical Society puts this event on every year for the 4th graders in Cassia County, as 4th grade is the year where they learn about Idaho’s History.

Different presenters spoke to the students about everything from agriculture to the pioneers, to the animals that were in Idaho.

The idea is for the students to get hands-on learning experience.

“We have a really fun spin the wheel with different questions from different categories, asking them dairy information, and we get to fill in what they don’t know with the information that we have for them, and then they are also making homemade butter, just with whipping cream, salt, and they just hake it like the kids used to do a hundred years ago,” said Rosie Davids, who volunteers.

One student tells KMVT his favorite part.

“I learned that the pioneers had to do a lot of work by hand,” said Lincoln Morgan, a 4th grader.

This has been a tradition in the Cassia County School District for more than 20 years.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls while hiking up canyon, rescue crews called to scene.
Man falls while hiking up canyon; rescue crews on scene
City leaders in Twin Falls have a message for residents and that message is &amp;quot;thank...
Twin Falls in desperate need for city employees
Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers deploy to Southwest Asia
Protestors arrive for President Biden's Boise visit (CBS2)
Crowds gather to protest President Joe Biden’s Idaho visit

Latest News

Gooding, ID
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Sliman and Butler Irrigation
The group is aiming to be a bridge between the kids and the different resources available.
Community leaders work to form Mini-Cassia Community Coalition
Ana's Birthday Extravaganza to be held Saturday, Sept. 18th at Bullets and Brews in Hagerman
Building Hope for Ana to hold first memorial fundraiser for families in need
They are accepting applications for new library card designs.
Twin Falls Public Library accepting designs for new library cards