Cassia County 4th graders learn about Idaho’s history on Idaho History Day

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All of the 4th graders in Cassia County gathered at Cassia County Fairgrounds to learn about Idaho History.

The Cassia County Historical Society puts this event on every year for the 4th graders in Cassia County, as 4th grade is the year where they learn about Idaho’s History.

Different presenters spoke to the students about everything from agriculture to the pioneers, to the animals that were in Idaho.

The idea is for the students to get hands-on learning experience.

“We have a really fun spin the wheel with different questions from different categories, asking them dairy information, and we get to fill in what they don’t know with the information that we have for them, and then they are also making homemade butter, just with whipping cream, salt, and they just hake it like the kids used to do a hundred years ago,” said Rosie Davids, who volunteers.

One student tells KMVT his favorite part.

“I learned that the pioneers had to do a lot of work by hand,” said Lincoln Morgan, a 4th grader.

This has been a tradition in the Cassia County School District for more than 20 years.

