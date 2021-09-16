Community leaders work to form Mini-Cassia Community Coalition

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After an increase in the number of suicides in the region, a group of community leaders is working to do something about it.

They are calling it the Mini-Cassia Community Coalition.

The goal is to connect all of the different resources in the community and help them work together in the fight against mental health, instead of all working separately.

The Cassia County Coroner says there are six to eight suicide attempts per week in Cassia County.

While nobody knows the solution to the increase in suicides, they all know that something needs to be done to help the children in the community.

They aim to be the bridge between the kids and the different resources available.

“We want to bring all the resources together, make it easy for people, everybody is connected, via their cell phones, their computers and such, we basically want to be that thing that connects everybody and brings the resources to a person, makes it easy for them to get a hold of and get access,” said Jordan Torrez, one of the organizers of the group.

The first meeting will be on September 30, at 7:00 p.m. at the Best Western Inn in Burley.

Anyone interested in mental health is welcome to join them.

For more information, reach out to arlro@safelink.net.

September is National Suicide Awareness Month all across the country, a time to raise awareness on this stigmatized, and often taboo, topic. For more information, visit their website.

