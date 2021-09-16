Department of Health and Welfare reminds individuals to request overnight shipping with free COVID-19 tests

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says they are receiving 6,000-9,000 COVID-19 test lab results daily.

As a result, this could cause a longer wait time for COVID-19 test results.

The department is also teamed up with Vault Medical to provide free COVID-19 home testing kits.

These kits can be requested by dialing 211 or 1-800-926-2588. Click here for more information.

The process requires users to send their tests off to a site Vault Medical contracts within New Jersey.

Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, reminds users to request overnight shipping, as there is an overnight shipping container with the package.

“One of the things that we’ve been hearing about is that people will just put these into a regular UPS dropbox, and that causes a delay in the time frame it takes to get the test from Idaho to New Jersey to start the testing process,” Ball said.

