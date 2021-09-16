Documents show how funeral home investigation began

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A Pocatello, Idaho, funeral home that is under investigation was targeted due to a cremation chamber badly damaged in an explosion and a decomposing body visible through a window, according to state disciplinary documents.

The East Idaho news reports the documents, published this week by Idaho’s Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, outline how the investigation of the Downard Funeral Home began.

Owner Lance Peck and his two businesses Downard Funeral Home and Portneuf Valley Crematory, have had their license revoked by the Idaho Board of Morticians.

Attempts by the East Idaho News to reach Peck have failed.

