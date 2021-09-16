Advertisement

Helena hospital critical care at capacity amid virus surge

St. Peter's Health (Google Maps)
St. Peter's Health (Google Maps)(NONE)
By IRIS SAMUELS
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:57 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Critical care resources are at maximum capacity at St. Peter’s Health hospital in Helena amid a surge in COVID-19 patients.

Hospital officials say Thursday the hospital has to implement crisis standards of care. These standards are implemented when the hospital resources are not sufficient to provide full care to all patients in the facility.

St. Peter’s Health chief medical officer Dr. Shelly Harkins said the constraints in the hospital are worse than what was seen earlier in the pandemic.

The hospital’s intensive care unit, advanced medical unit and morgue are full. Hospitals across Montana and in neighboring states are facing similar stress.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls while hiking up canyon, rescue crews called to scene.
Man falls while hiking up canyon; rescue crews on scene
City leaders in Twin Falls have a message for residents and that message is &amp;quot;thank...
Twin Falls in desperate need for city employees
Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers deploy to Southwest Asia
Protestors arrive for President Biden's Boise visit (CBS2)
Crowds gather to protest President Joe Biden’s Idaho visit

Latest News

Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello. (Google Maps)
Documents show how funeral home investigation began
Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
Department of Health and Welfare reminds individuals to request overnight shipping with free COVID-19 tests
Idaho senators Mike Crapo (left) and Jim Risch (right)
Idaho senators push bill to honor 13 terrorist victims