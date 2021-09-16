Helena hospital critical care at capacity amid virus surge

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Critical care resources are at maximum capacity at St. Peter’s Health hospital in Helena amid a surge in COVID-19 patients.

Hospital officials say Thursday the hospital has to implement crisis standards of care. These standards are implemented when the hospital resources are not sufficient to provide full care to all patients in the facility.

St. Peter’s Health chief medical officer Dr. Shelly Harkins said the constraints in the hospital are worse than what was seen earlier in the pandemic.

The hospital’s intensive care unit, advanced medical unit and morgue are full. Hospitals across Montana and in neighboring states are facing similar stress.

