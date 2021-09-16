Advertisement

Idaho senators push bill to honor 13 terrorist victims

Idaho senators Mike Crapo (left) and Jim Risch (right)
Idaho senators Mike Crapo (left) and Jim Risch (right)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:02 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch are part of a bipartisan group introducing a bill to honor the 13 Americans who died in Afghanistan.

“The thirteen service members killed in Afghanistan made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation, and I continue to pray for their families and friends,” Crapo said. “They will never be forgotten.”

In Kabul, Afghanistan, 13 Americans were killed in a terrorist attack on August 26, 2021. This bill would give each of them congressional gold medals.

“It is only fitting that these brave men and women posthumously receive the Congressional Gold Medal for their courage and valor,” Risch said. “May they rest in peace.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls while hiking up canyon, rescue crews called to scene.
Man falls while hiking up canyon; rescue crews on scene
City leaders in Twin Falls have a message for residents and that message is &amp;quot;thank...
Twin Falls in desperate need for city employees
Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers deploy to Southwest Asia
Protestors arrive for President Biden's Boise visit (CBS2)
Crowds gather to protest President Joe Biden’s Idaho visit

Latest News

Annual Walk for Wishes coming to the Magic Valley
Annual Walk for Wishes coming to the Magic Valley
Business aims to create a paradise for those that love to cook.
Business aims to create a paradise for those that love to cook
The district does not have enough substitute teachers to deal with the amount of staff...
Gooding School District to require face coverings indoors
According to a study by data analysts at 46Brooklyn, one in four Americans say they can’t...
Study: without more transparency laws Pharmacy Benefit Managers can continue to drive prescriptions prices up