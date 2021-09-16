Idaho senators push bill to honor 13 terrorist victims

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch are part of a bipartisan group introducing a bill to honor the 13 Americans who died in Afghanistan.

“The thirteen service members killed in Afghanistan made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation, and I continue to pray for their families and friends,” Crapo said. “They will never be forgotten.”

In Kabul, Afghanistan, 13 Americans were killed in a terrorist attack on August 26, 2021. This bill would give each of them congressional gold medals.

“It is only fitting that these brave men and women posthumously receive the Congressional Gold Medal for their courage and valor,” Risch said. “May they rest in peace.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.