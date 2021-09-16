Advertisement

K-9 officer helps IDFG solve a cases

Blue’s nose helps solve cases. He began working as a K9 officer for Idaho Fish and Game in 2018
SCO Mickelson and K-9 officer Blue working a check station in the Magic Valley Region
SCO Mickelson and K-9 officer Blue working a check station in the Magic Valley Region
By Candice Hare
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Did you know a dog’s sense of smell is 40 times stronger than that of a human? That’s one of the many reasons why dogs can serve useful working roles with people.

KMVT met with an Idaho Fish and Game officer to learn more about one of their K-9 officers and why his role is vital to their operations.

Blue is a six-year-old black lab, but he’s not your average dog.

“He’s basically like an athlete. He wants to work,” said Senior Conservation Officer/K-9 handler Craig Mickelson.

Blue’s nose helps solve cases. He began working as a K9 officer for Idaho Fish and Game in 2018.

“If an officer has kind of hits a dead-end they’ll call me and ask hey can you bring K-9 Blue up I need to try and find some evidence to link the case up a little bit better,” says Mickelson

K-9 officer Blue does three main things for IDFG.

The first is area searches, where he helps detect evidence

“So a lot of times we’re looking for ammunition, we’re looking for casings, we’re looking for guns, we’re looking for any kind of evidence left over after a poaching scene,” says Mickelson.

Secondly, is wildlife detection, as K-9 blue is trained to recognize the scent of several different animals found in Idaho.

“We use those typically at check stations, maybe somebody comes into a check station, and we can run our dog around it and it’s kind of just like a drug dog, but we focus on wildlife,” says Mickelson.

And K-9 blue can also track people. He’s been used to aid other agencies in search and rescue efforts for missing hunters and children.

“For one example, I helped on the missing Fruitland kid about a month ago or, so I was called out by them to help out and I deployed blue to several locations on that,” said Mickelson.

Mickelson says it’s rewarding to work with Blue. The pair have forged a tight bond, so much so that blue always wants to be by his side.

“Basically every time that I get ready to go to work, he’s right there ready to go and he gets really mad when I don’t take him to work,” says Mickelson.

