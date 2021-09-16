Keicher, Frank Dee

BURLEY—Frank Dee Keicher, age 88, of Burley, peacefully passed the evening of Sept. 12, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Dee was born in Declo, Idaho, to Frank and Lillian Doebele Keicher, on July 14, 1933. He attended school in Declo, Burley, and Emerson, and graduated from Heyburn High School in 1952. While in high school he was active in FFA, football and track. After high school he attended the University of Idaho, studying agriculture and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity.

He proudly served in the United States Army infantry during the Korean War. He was one of two individuals from his company selected to serve in a special assignment, stationed in Germany. Dee was honorably discharged in 1955. After returning from service, he started farming south of Burley. He and his friends, who also served in the military, formed the bachelors’ club where they could start to enjoy their life and friendships.

Dee met the love of his life Jane Farmer in the spring of 1956. They married in October of 1956, and began their life together on the farm south of Burley. Their marriage extended over 65 years. During this time, they had three children, Jeri, Jeanne and Kelly. Dee taught his children how to work hard, and the value of integrity.

Dee was involved with the Emerson Grange, and was the Head Grange Master for two years. He also belonged to the Idaho Bean Growers Association where he served as the president. One of his greatest joys was belonging to the Burley Elks where he developed lifelong friendships. He spent time playing cards, bowling, playing Santa, telling stories, trying to outdo all his friends. He was selected to go through the Elks Lodge chairs and served as Exalted Ruler.

In his later years he enjoyed following his grandchildren’s lives and traveled long distances to support their activities which included high school lacrosse, band, swimming, volleyball, cross country, basketball, and music; and college level Lacrosse, basketball and dance. He also spent a lot of time at all the local coffee shops with his friends, swapping and telling stories. Dee looked forward to riding his 4-wheeler with his friends on many different rides across the region. Dee was an avid fisherman, taking fishing trips to Alaska, and the Oregon Coast where he enjoyed steelhead fishing. Additionally, he had many local area fishing holes. However, his greatest catch was the love of his life.

Dee is survived by his wife, Jane Keicher; his children, Jeri Bosley, Jeanne (Kendall) Jones, and Kelly (Angie) Keicher; his grandchildren, Macquel (Rick) Martin, Logan (Kelsey) Keicher, Mackenzie (Spencer) Bunn, Corbin Keicher, Kassi (Brandon) Brower, Kayla Kerbs, Jack (Stacey) Bosely, and Brett (Julia) Bosley; ten great-grandchildren with two expected this winter. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Frank and Lillian Keicher; and his sister, Joyce Allen. The family would like to thank all of his care takers at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center, Pomerelle Place, and Joyce, Kippi and Mimi of Harrison’s Hope Hospice.

An evening rosary service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, located at 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, also at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church with the Reverend Father Eladio Vieyra as celebrant.

Military Rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

For those unable to attend the funeral Mass in person, a webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.