Kimberly staves off Buhl’s upset attempt; local scores

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Buhl jumped out to a one set lead, hoping to upset Kimberly on the road. But then the Bulldogs settled down, winning the next three sets to move to 5-0 on the season.

The scores were 17-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20.

For the Bulldogs, Sydney Kelsey had 10 kills and 15 digs, while Jessie Perron added 14 digs.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES:

Oakley 3, Hansen 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-23) Addie Mitton produced six kills, while Lacee Powers added 13 assists.

Burley 3, Canyon Ridge 1: (25-27, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19)

Wendell 3, Castleford 2: (25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 18-25, 14-16) The Wolves served 10 team aces.

Oakley 3, Glenns Ferry 0: (25-14, 25-19, 25-13 Stats: 17 team aces | Addie Mitton (Oakley) - 4 kills | Julia Magana (Oakley) - 15 digs

Lighthouse 3, Raft River 0: (25-23 25-9 25-18) Ella DeJong had nine kills and 12 digs for the Lions. Malibu Sprinkle and Maddy Shetler both had nine digs. Shetler added 20 assists.

OTHER TUESDAY’S SCORES:

BOYS SOCCER

Sun Valley 5, Buhl 1: (Colin Hanna 2, Asher Maxwell, Jack Verhaeghe & Auggie Rose). The Cutthroats improve to 7-0 (6-0 league).

Wendell 1, Bliss 1: Wendell’s goal was made by Jr. Estrada.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wendell 5, Bliss 1: About eight minutes into the half, Ali Orozco scored on an assist by Mia Lizarraga. Then Yoselin Acevedo scored. Late and a half , there was a foul just outside of the box. Bliss got an opportunity to score off of the free kick by Jennifer Rosalies. Wendell continued to attack but couldn’t convert. At the end of the first half it was Wendell 2 - Bliss 1. At the start of the seocnd half Wendell kept attacking. Ali Orozco was able to score again, assisted by Heymy Orozco. Ali was ably to score less than five minutes later, unassisted. Wendell continued to pressure and shoot. With 10 minutes left Olivia Emery was able to score about 25 yards from the goal, up into the corner. Wendell is 4-1-2.

Sun Valley Community School 2, Buhl 0: (Tatum Minor 2) Assists: Audrey Morawitz The Cutthroats are 5-2 (5-1 league).

WEDNESDAY’S SCORES:

GIRLS SOCCER

Twin Falls 2, Pocatello 1: Chowder Bailey scored off of a free kick, while Ava Schroeder provided the other score in the second half. The Bruins are back in action on Saturday at home against Jerome.

Wood River 4, Burley 0: Goals were scored by Ruby Gardiner off a corner kick from Drew Willett. Josie Gilman had a break away for the second goal, the third goal was assisted by Evie Kimball and scored by Drew Willett. In the final minute Zoe Bacca dribbled through three opponents to score the final goal of the game. Coach Foster on her Wolverines, “the girls worked hard working on composure and solid passing. Jasmine Santacruz played aggressive and smart and set the momentum for the game.”

BOYS SOCCER

Wood River 3, Burley 2: Victor Magana & Ramon Rios scored the goals for Burley. Next up for Burley? The Bobcats travel to Minico on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. contest.

