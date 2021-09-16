Riddle, Rosa Lee

BURLEY—Rosa Lee Riddle, 97, passed away at her home on September 13, 2021, as a result of too many birthdays. She was born in Burley, Idaho in 1924 to Luella and David Crawford Glover. She grew up in Jerome, Idaho, where she met her husband, Leonard Riddle, who just happened to live a hundred yards from her home. Leonard and Rosa Lee were married 48 years, until his passing in 1990. They raised four children: Len, Linda, Rita, and Craig.

Leonard and Rosa Lee farmed southeast of Jerome. Rosa Lee was a wonderful homemaker who in addition, worked at Ed Adams’ greenhouse which later became Moss Greenhouse. She was employed there for 27 years.

Years on the family farm were filled with hard work, card games with the neighbors, picnics in the South Hills, and weekly trips to Jackpot.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard, her parents, her sisters, her son Len, and 2 grandchildren. She is survived by her children Linda (David) Kehrer, Rita (Darrel) Edwards, Craig (Susan)Riddle, and her daughter-in-law Velma Riddle. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service September 18th at 11:00 AM at the Jerome Cemetery. Arrangements are being provided by Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Hospice Visions for their kind, loving care of our mom.