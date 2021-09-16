Advertisement

Twin Falls Public Library accepting designs for new library cards

They are accepting applications for new library card designs.
They are accepting applications for new library card designs.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Public Library is designing new library cards and is asking for the public’s help.

September is Library Card Sign Up Month, and to honor that, the Twin Falls Public Library is designing new cards.

Anybody in the community that is interested in art or graphic design or photography can submit an entry to be considered for the front of the library card.

There are three categories, ages 0-10, 11-15 and 16 and older.

It will be narrowed down to the top finalists and then the public will vote.

“We’re just looking for anything that evokes the community of Twin Falls, or literature, or learning, or imagination, or the library, anything in that realm is what we are looking for,” said CJ Rasmusson, the programming specialist with the library.

They hope this will inspire people of all ages to read more.

The designs are due by September 30. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls while hiking up canyon, rescue crews called to scene.
Man falls while hiking up canyon; rescue crews on scene
City leaders in Twin Falls have a message for residents and that message is &amp;quot;thank...
Twin Falls in desperate need for city employees
Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers deploy to Southwest Asia
Protestors arrive for President Biden's Boise visit (CBS2)
Crowds gather to protest President Joe Biden’s Idaho visit

Latest News

Gooding, ID
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Sliman and Butler Irrigation
The group is aiming to be a bridge between the kids and the different resources available.
Community leaders work to form Mini-Cassia Community Coalition
Ana's Birthday Extravaganza to be held Saturday, Sept. 18th at Bullets and Brews in Hagerman
Building Hope for Ana to hold first memorial fundraiser for families in need
4th Graders in Cassia County celebrated Idaho History Day.
Cassia County 4th graders learn about Idaho’s history on Idaho History Day