Twin Falls Public Library accepting designs for new library cards

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Public Library is designing new library cards and is asking for the public’s help.

September is Library Card Sign Up Month, and to honor that, the Twin Falls Public Library is designing new cards.

Anybody in the community that is interested in art or graphic design or photography can submit an entry to be considered for the front of the library card.

There are three categories, ages 0-10, 11-15 and 16 and older.

It will be narrowed down to the top finalists and then the public will vote.

“We’re just looking for anything that evokes the community of Twin Falls, or literature, or learning, or imagination, or the library, anything in that realm is what we are looking for,” said CJ Rasmusson, the programming specialist with the library.

They hope this will inspire people of all ages to read more.

The designs are due by September 30. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.