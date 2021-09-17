Boundary Fire still burning, red flag warning in effect

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — RED FLAG WARNING in effect through Saturday night due to high winds and low relative humidity.

Dry air spreading across the region is resulting in poor humidity recoveries overnight. A moist Pacific front will bring steady rain Sunday with a good chance of snow above 7000 feet Sunday night.

The Boundary Fire is burning in steep and inaccessible terrain in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, on the Middle Fork Ranger District of the Salmon-Challis National Forest and the Lowman Ranger District of the Boise National Forest.

Firefighter and public safety remain the number one priority.

The fire was moderately active yesterday, with crews observing backing, torching and short-range spotting.

The fire has moved west over Sheep Ridge and has spotted into Corduroy Creek. Yesterday firefighters mopped up hot spots around the Little Creek Guard Station and just across the Middle Fork of the Salmon.

The helibase for Type 2 and Type 3 helicopters was moved from Cape Horn to Valley Creek. Today, crews will assess opportunities for fuel reduction around Fir Creek Campground and for improving the 579 Road as a contingency line.

CLOSURES and RESTRICTIONS: On the Salmon-Challis National Forest, the Boundary Fire Emergency Area, Road and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-21-015 is in place to protect public health and safety. Fire managers are asking the public to please stay out of the closure area. Forest Road #172, the access for Pinyon Peak Lookout, is included in the closure. Rafters with a Middle Fork of the Salmon launch permit can contact 208-879-4108 for more information. Closure orders and maps may be viewed on the Salmon Challis National Forest web page. Stage 1 fire restrictions were lifted today on the Boise and Sawtooth National Forests.

