Governor Little declares Sept 16 as School Zone Safety Day

IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — A new awareness day is upon us in Idaho, Governor Brad Little issued a proclamation today making September 16 Idaho School Zone Safety Day.

This raises awareness on laws designed to keep children safe, which is something AAA Idaho said is enough if followed correctly, but the numbers show children are still in danger.

“About 100 kids are killed every year going to and from school,” says Matthew Conde, a spokesperson from AAA Idaho. “We’ve done everything we can from a structural standpoint, but it really does come down to the driver taking responsibility.”

However, there are ways for parents to help keep their children safe.

“If you have a lot of kids going together, the ‘Walking school bus where parents take turns leading kids to and from school is a great method. Having that adult or two leading the way is really a helpful thing,” says Conde.

As far as drivers go, the best advice offered is to just take your time.

“Manage your speed, follow instructions and signs, and of course never overtake a stopped school bus,” says Conde. “It’s dangerous, illegal, and rightfully so, you can expect a large ticket for doing it.”

With school back to being completely in-person this year, Twin Falls Police will be out in full force.

“The Twin Falls Police Dept. traffic division will be enforcing it in the mornings as well as in the afternoons, Monday through Friday,” says Denis Suljevic, a Twin Falls Police Officer.

