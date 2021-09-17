Advertisement

Idaho Transportation Department now taking comments for all upcoming projects

(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Transportation Department says they want to hear from you before millions of dollars are spent on ADA accessibility.

The department says they plan to invest 35 million dollars in their Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan.

ADA transition is the process of eliminating accessibility barriers to existing pedestrian infrastructure on the state highway system.

It also helps identify programs that fund improvements through a combined effort with local highway districts and other organizations.

Comments and feedback from the community will also be incorporated through the plan.

“It’s important, very important, to ITD to make our highways safe for all road users and that’s including pedestrians and people with disabilities, and we really value your feedback, the public feedback,” said Idaho Transportation Department office of communication Jillian Garrigues.

To gather feedback about the plan, ITD will host an online survey as part of a 30-day public comment period that begins Sept. 17, 2021. The survey can be accessed at itd.idaho.gov/planning.

For questions or to learn more about ADA Transition, please email ADA@itd.idaho.gov or call (208)332-7823.

