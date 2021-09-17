Advertisement

Man enters Twin Falls store with knives and a bow and arrow, then later attacks police

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man has been arrested after attacking police, following an incident inside the Twin Falls Walmart location.

Gary Johnson, 31, was charged with multiple accounts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

Johnson was allegedly walking around the store with a knife in a sheath and one in the small of his back. He also was carrying a bow and arrow and refused to leave when asked by store staff.

When police arrived on scene, he was outside the building shouting expletives at them, and walking towards them with the bow and arrow.

Police eventually had to tase him. One officer has been put on light duty due to suffering minor injuries.

