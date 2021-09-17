Reservoir remains ID’d as kayaker drowned in Wyoming in 1995
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Investigators say human remains found in a reservoir on the Wyoming-Idaho state line have been identified as a kayaker who drowned in a river in Wyoming in 1995.
Twenty-four-year-old Kyle Martin was kayaking on the Hoback River when a companion lost his paddle. Martin went ahead but was never seen alive again.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports relatives and sheriff’s officials briefly saw Martin’s body a couple days later, after a helicopter dislodged the kayak from a snag.
DNA testing recently confirmed that remains found in Palisades Reservoir are Martin’s.
Teton County sheriff’s officials have notified Martin’s family.
