Reservoir remains ID’d as kayaker drowned in Wyoming in 1995

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Investigators say human remains found in a reservoir on the Wyoming-Idaho state line have been identified as a kayaker who drowned in a river in Wyoming in 1995.

Twenty-four-year-old Kyle Martin was kayaking on the Hoback River when a companion lost his paddle. Martin went ahead but was never seen alive again.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports relatives and sheriff’s officials briefly saw Martin’s body a couple days later, after a helicopter dislodged the kayak from a snag.

DNA testing recently confirmed that remains found in Palisades Reservoir are Martin’s.

Teton County sheriff’s officials have notified Martin’s family.

