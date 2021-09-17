Advertisement

Reservoir remains ID’d as kayaker drowned in Wyoming in 1995

The Hoback River (Google Maps image)
The Hoback River (Google Maps image)(NONE)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Investigators say human remains found in a reservoir on the Wyoming-Idaho state line have been identified as a kayaker who drowned in a river in Wyoming in 1995.

Twenty-four-year-old Kyle Martin was kayaking on the Hoback River when a companion lost his paddle. Martin went ahead but was never seen alive again.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports relatives and sheriff’s officials briefly saw Martin’s body a couple days later, after a helicopter dislodged the kayak from a snag.

DNA testing recently confirmed that remains found in Palisades Reservoir are Martin’s.

Teton County sheriff’s officials have notified Martin’s family.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls while hiking up canyon, rescue crews called to scene.
Man falls while hiking up canyon; rescue crews on scene
City leaders in Twin Falls have a message for residents and that message is &amp;quot;thank...
Twin Falls in desperate need for city employees
Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
Idaho Gov. Brad Little responds to a reporter's question at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on...
Idaho legislative leaders release joint statement on Biden COVID-19 employer vaccine mandate plan
Protestors arrive for President Biden's Boise visit (CBS2)
Crowds gather to protest President Joe Biden’s Idaho visit

Latest News

Woman suffers thermal burns in Yellowstone National Park
Wyoming to ask US to lift Yellowstone grizzly protections
Governor Little declares Sept 16 as School Zone Safety Day
Governor Little declares Sept 16 as School Zone Safety Day
a
Man enters Twin Falls store with knives and a bow and arrow, then later attacks police