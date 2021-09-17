Advertisement

St. Luke’s and St. Alphonsus extend vaccine compliance deadline

Extension will be in place only until crisis standards of care are no longer activated and/or our internal HICS activation level is reduced
The compliance deadline extension will be in place only until crisis standards of care are no...
The compliance deadline extension will be in place only until crisis standards of care are no longer activated and/or our internal HICS activation level is reduced
By Steve Kirch
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two of Idaho’s largest hospital systems have extended their deadline for employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Public Relations Manager Michelle Bartlome of St. Luke’s Magic Valley and Jerome said in a statement, considering the activation of Crisis Standards of Care in Idaho this week, St. Luke’s has temporarily extended the compliance deadline for COVID-19 vaccination.

The compliance deadline extension will be in place only until Crisis Standards of Care are no longer activated and/or our internal Hospital Incident Command System (HICS) activation level is reduced. At that time, they will resume the corrective action process for team members who remain non-compliant.

As an additional safety measure, any team member who has not received the COVID-19 vaccination will be required to complete COVID testing twice per week.

St. Luke’s is pleased to share that nearly 98% of St. Luke’s team members have taken the steps to be compliant with the vaccination requirement, and, “they are grateful for their efforts on behalf of our patients, our communities, and their fellow team members.”

St. Alphonsus added that they are also pausing their deadline. Communication Director Mark Snider said while St. Alphonsus remains committed to their vaccine policy, they are pausing the requirement while Crisis Standards of Care are activated

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls while hiking up canyon, rescue crews called to scene.
Man falls while hiking up canyon; rescue crews on scene
City leaders in Twin Falls have a message for residents and that message is &amp;quot;thank...
Twin Falls in desperate need for city employees
Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
Idaho Gov. Brad Little responds to a reporter's question at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on...
Idaho legislative leaders release joint statement on Biden COVID-19 employer vaccine mandate plan
Protestors arrive for President Biden's Boise visit (CBS2)
Crowds gather to protest President Joe Biden’s Idaho visit

Latest News

Orlando Alvarado
Two men sentenced to prison in child prostitution case
Idaho Transportation Department now taking comments for all upcoming projects
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
Idaho leaders send letter to President Biden threatening legal action
(Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)
Oregon expands wolf kill due to threat to livestock