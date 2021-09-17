St. Luke’s and St. Alphonsus extend vaccine compliance deadline

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two of Idaho’s largest hospital systems have extended their deadline for employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Public Relations Manager Michelle Bartlome of St. Luke’s Magic Valley and Jerome said in a statement, considering the activation of Crisis Standards of Care in Idaho this week, St. Luke’s has temporarily extended the compliance deadline for COVID-19 vaccination.

The compliance deadline extension will be in place only until Crisis Standards of Care are no longer activated and/or our internal Hospital Incident Command System (HICS) activation level is reduced. At that time, they will resume the corrective action process for team members who remain non-compliant.

As an additional safety measure, any team member who has not received the COVID-19 vaccination will be required to complete COVID testing twice per week.

St. Luke’s is pleased to share that nearly 98% of St. Luke’s team members have taken the steps to be compliant with the vaccination requirement, and, “they are grateful for their efforts on behalf of our patients, our communities, and their fellow team members.”

St. Alphonsus added that they are also pausing their deadline. Communication Director Mark Snider said while St. Alphonsus remains committed to their vaccine policy, they are pausing the requirement while Crisis Standards of Care are activated

