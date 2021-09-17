Advertisement

United Airlines resolves nationwide system outage

There are reports that flights nationwide have been cancelled due to the outage Friday morning,...
There are reports that flights nationwide have been cancelled due to the outage Friday morning, though additional reports indicate that the ground stop has been lifted.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:39 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - United Airlines experienced issues with its computer system that affected flights, but those issues have been resolved, according to its Twitter feed.

Still, if you are heading out on United Airlines Friday, it’s a good idea to pack your patience, as the early morning disruption may cause delays.

Flights nationwide had reportedly been stopped due to the outage Friday morning.

Customers queried the United Airlines Twitter feed amid the reports that its flights were grounded nationwide, and received variations of the same response: “We apologize for the hold-up. Our teams are working on this issue now, and will do what they can to address it as quickly as possible.”

By about 8 a.m. Eastern, the response had changed to: “Hi there, this issue should already be resolved. Thanks for your patience.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls while hiking up canyon, rescue crews called to scene.
Man falls while hiking up canyon; rescue crews on scene
City leaders in Twin Falls have a message for residents and that message is &amp;quot;thank...
Twin Falls in desperate need for city employees
Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
Idaho Gov. Brad Little responds to a reporter's question at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on...
Idaho legislative leaders release joint statement on Biden COVID-19 employer vaccine mandate plan
Protestors arrive for President Biden's Boise visit (CBS2)
Crowds gather to protest President Joe Biden’s Idaho visit

Latest News

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Authorities searching for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley: Calls to China were `perfectly’ within scope of job
The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best by date of Sept. 18.
Kroger kale recalled over listeria concerns