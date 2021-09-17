Advertisement

U.S. Marshals investigate handcuffed man hit in the face during arrest

By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A member of the U.S. Marshals Service was caught on camera punching or slapping a man in handcuffs in the face.

Video sent to WLBT from a Ring camera shows the suspect getting assaulted as he walks out of a home in Jackson, Mississippi.

It is unclear why the man was being arrested.

Marshals did not comment on the specifics of the incident but provided the following statement:

The U.S. Marshals Service is aware of an incident that occurred this morning involving members of our multi-agency Gulf Coast Regional Task Force (GCRTF) in Mississippi. We take any allegation of misconduct by our personnel or task force partners seriously and we are currently gathering information regarding the incident.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, told WLBT she was asleep when the officers kicked open the door of the home and ransacked the house.

“They drug him, they hit him, and they was handcuffed through this whole ordeal,” she said. “The way that they came in and how they did them – it’s like they already got on their mind like, ‘they did this; you’re guilty of this.”

The home where the incident happened.
The home where the incident happened.(WLBT)

