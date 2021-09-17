Wendell Girls Soccer scores three late goals against Buhl to take match; local sports round-up

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Buhl and Wendell entered Thursday’s match within a game of each other in the High Desert Conference standings.

Wendell got on the scoreboard first when Yoselin Acevedo put home a goal. Buhl was able to counter with two goals from Jorgia Leavens, assisted by Aileen Verduzco and Liesl Kimball to put Buhl 2-1 at halftime.

In the second half, Wendell started out with an equalizer by Nayali Juarez, assisted by Acevedo. Verduzco was able to put one in the net, which put Buhl up 3-2.

Then Wendell scored three unanswered goals for the final score of 5-2. At 14 minutes left by Romina Hurtado and assisted by Soraya Madera. At nine minutes left once again, Hurtado scored, assisted by Acevedo and with six minutes left, Olivia Emery was able to score off a corner by Ali Orozco.

OTHER SCORE:

Sun Valley 7, Declo 0: (Scarlet Rixon 3, Ruby Crist 2, Attie Murray, Callan Duke).

BOYS SOCCER

Buhl 1, Wendell 1: Teo Sanchez scored Buhl’s goal.

Sun Valley 6, Declo 0: (Auggie Rose 2, Lachlan McFarland, Sebastian Lerner, Nils Galloway, Asher Maxwell)

Cutthroats are now 8-0 (7-0 league)

VOLLEYBALL

Wood River 3, Burley 0: (25-19, 25-23, 25-15) Caroline aced 9 serves, Willa “da Killa” had 9 kills 2 blocks, Samantha Chambers provided 29 assists and 4 aces.

Filer 3, Kimberly 1: (24-26, 15-25, 25-12, 24-26) For the Bulldogs, junior Kelsy Stanger had 5 aces and 11 kills, seniorPiper Goff with 4, senior Sydney Kelsey had a double- double with 24 digs and 12 kills, freshman Mallory Kelsey also had 12 kills.

Declo 3, Valley 0

Declo 3, Gooding 1: (25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20). Declo won the first two sets and Gooding battled back to win the third set. The Hornets clinched the match in the fourth set.

Lighthouse Christian 3, Glenns Ferry 0: (25-13, 25-13, 25-16) Maddy Shetler had 18 assists, while Ella DeJong had 11 kills and six digs.

Murtaugh 3, Oakley 0: (25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15)

Rockland 3, Dietrich 0: (25-20, 26-24, 25-19) Jenna Christiansen, Hailey Astle and Tobi Hubert each had seven kills a piece, Jessika Power had 23 assists and Layla VonBerndt had 21 digs.

Castleford 3, Jackpot 0: (25-15, 25-7 25-14)

