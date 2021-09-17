Advertisement

Woman suffers thermal burns in Yellowstone National Park

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — A 19-year-old Rhode Island woman suffered “significant thermal burns” in Yellowstone National Park.

Park officials say the woman, a park concessions employee, was burned early Thursday near the Old Faithful geser. She suffered second- and third-degree burns to 5% of her body and was flown to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The National Park Service did not say what time the woman was injured or exactly where.

The statement said the ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin and there can be scalding water just below the surface.

The incident is still being investigated.

