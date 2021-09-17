Advertisement

Wyoming to ask US to lift Yellowstone grizzly protections

(AP)
By MEAD GRUVER
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor says the state will ask the federal government to remove its protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region.

If the request is granted, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho would be able to manage and potentially allow hunting of the big bruins in certain areas. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday the three states have shown they are “experts in wildlife conservation” and able to manage grizzlies on their own.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service considers Yellowstone’s grizzlies “biologically recovered” but still facing threats.

The Yellowstone grizzly population has rebounded from about 100 in 1975 to as many as 1,000 today.

