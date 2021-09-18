Advertisement

Castleford hands Murtaugh first loss of the season

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A mistake-prone Murtaugh team just couldn’t keep up with Castleford on Friday, as the Wolves went home with the 52-22 defeat.

Murtaugh was crippled by fumbles and poor snaps.

For Castleford, Ethan Roland rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He also passed for 120 yards and a touchdown.

The Wolves improve to 4-0 on the season, while the Red Devils drop to 3-1.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls while hiking up canyon, rescue crews called to scene.
Man falls while hiking up canyon; rescue crews on scene
Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
Idaho Gov. Brad Little responds to a reporter's question at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on...
Idaho legislative leaders release joint statement on Biden COVID-19 employer vaccine mandate plan
a
Man enters Twin Falls store with knives and a bow and arrow, then later attacks police
Protestors arrive for President Biden's Boise visit (CBS2)
Crowds gather to protest President Joe Biden’s Idaho visit

Latest News

Minico shut out Mountain Home Friday night, 25-0.
Minico stays unbeaten after dominant performance on both sides of the ball
Castleford junior Ethan Roland runs back to his team after rushing for nearly an 80-yard...
Castleford vs. Murtaugh
The Twin Falls Bruins won five events at the Canyon Ridge Classic.
Twin Falls cross country teams sweep meet
Bruins sweep cross country events