Castleford hands Murtaugh first loss of the season

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A mistake-prone Murtaugh team just couldn’t keep up with Castleford on Friday, as the Wolves went home with the 52-22 defeat.

Murtaugh was crippled by fumbles and poor snaps.

For Castleford, Ethan Roland rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He also passed for 120 yards and a touchdown.

The Wolves improve to 4-0 on the season, while the Red Devils drop to 3-1.

