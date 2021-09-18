Fit and Well Idaho: Genetic Counseling

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If your family has a history of illness that has possible hereditary risks, like sickle cell or certain types of cancer, Genetic Counseling may help you understand your risk level.

Genetic Counseling is a simple blood draw that can warn you of certain types of genetic disorders before they begin to show any severe symptoms, helping you prepare or even saving your life.

St. Luke’s offers Genetic Counseling for hereditary disorders, giving people a chance to stay ahead of health issues like certain types of cancer.

At the St. Luke’s cancer institute in Boise, Genetic counseling gives patients and their families the chance to be as prepared as possible to protect their health.

“If we find a hereditary cancer condition,” said St. Luke’s Genetic Counselor, Christina Ikard, “we help the patient with any kind of screening guidelines or alerting other relatives of the potential risk; just kind of serving as an advocate for the patient.”

For more information about Genetic Counseling and other services St. Luke’s provides, visit their website.

