Minico stays unbeaten after dominant performance on both sides of the ball

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minico’s defense was unstoppable, after holding Mountain Home to just 131 yards of total offense in the 25-0 win.

Koby Espinoza produced an interception, while Trey Bischoff added eight tackles and a sack.

Offensively, Jefeth Bendele had 20 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Brevin Trenkle had eight carries for 27 yards, Matt Dozier rushed four times for 33 yards, while Joe Terry produced eight carries for 45 yards and Dylan Mckenzie rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Receiving, Easton Arthur had a 39 touchdown catch, while Klayton WIlson added a 10 yard touchdown catch.

Next up?

Mountain Home hits the road to face Kimberly, while Minico is on a bye-week.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.