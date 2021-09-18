Twin Falls cross country teams sweep meet

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls won every category they participated in at the cross country meet held at the College of Southern Idaho on Friday.

The College of Southern Idaho hosted a cross country meet put on by Canyon Ridge High School. (KMVT)

The Bruins took first in the freshman boys, JV boys and girls and varsity boys and girls.

Abigail Robinson won the varsity girls race, coming from behind to overtake Julia Gilbert of Mountain Home.

Stockton Stevens held off Keegan McGray of Snake River for the boys.

Bob Firman

Officials canceled the Bob Firman Invitational scheduled for September 25 at Eagle Island State Park due to rising COVID-19 cases. Instead Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls coaches stepped in to host the Sunway Invitational on Friday, September 24.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.