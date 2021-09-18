Advertisement

University of Washington seeking volunteers for COVID-19 booster shots

Volunteers will participate in the second stage of a phase 1 vaccine trial
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:31 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite the FDA rejecting booster shots for those not immunocompromised, the University of Washington is seeking volunteers for two of their own COVID-19 vaccine booster studies.

One of the studies is called the Mix and Match study, In this study, researchers will look at the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines effectiveness in people who have received any of the three emergency-authorized vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

The other study, called the Gritstone study, will look at the effectiveness of a new vaccine that will include multiple COVID-19 proteins in addition to the one protein spike of the current vaccines.

“We’re looking for healthy individuals who have no serious allergic reactions to vaccines,” says Tia Babu, an assistant professor at the University of Washington. “For the mix and Match study, we’re looking for people who received the EUA or FDA approved vaccine at least 12 weeks ago, and four months ago for the Gritstone study.”

Volunteers can sign up by sending an email to these two addresses. For the Gritstone study: gritstone@uw.edu. For the Mix and Match study: joinuwcovid19vax@uw.edu.

