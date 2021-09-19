Inagural Ana’s Birhtday Extravaganza, honoring the life of Ana Mayes

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When the Mayes family tragically lost their eleven-year-old daughter Ana last December, they felt hopeless and heartbroken.

At that moment, Ana’s parents, Tiffany and J.P., made a promise—they would do all they could to honor Ana’s life by helping others in their time of need.

“I always told her that she was special and that she was going to change the world,” Tiffany Mayes said. “This way, I can keep my promise.”

Ana was taken from the Mayes just days before her favorite holiday, Christmas, so they decided to share her love of the day with another family in need.

“We found a family that was out in Castleford, it was a little gal that had six kids and two jobs, the oldest son was also working,” said Tiffany Mayes. “So, we loaded up all of Ana’s gifts and bought a few more and took them over there for them for Christmas so they had something to celebrate with because they weren’t going to have Christmas.”

With that, and with a little help from Gordy Schroeder of Highway 30 Music Festival, Ana’s legacy was born.

Saturday, the Mayes hosted the inaugural Ana’s Birthday Extravaganza, a raffle event that raised money for families that could use a little extra Christmas magic this winter.

“We thought what better way to celebrate Ana with than to give back for Christmas,” Tiffany Mayes said. “So, we are going to try to help adopt as many families. We’re looking at trying to help pay their rent, their dinner, power bill, whatever they need during Christmas so their holiday will be special without having to worry about that burden.”

Schroeder says these events represent the character of the Magic Valley.

“You look at what is going on in the world right now and it’s rough,” said Schroeder. “Then you look at what is going on in Southern Idaho, right here, we’re all coming together and loving on one another and helping each other. That makes me happy and that’s what it is all about.”

The Mayes family said this event will continue every year on Ana’s Birthday, September 18th.

