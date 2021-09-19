Advertisement

No injuries in mobile home fire

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Around 7p.m. Saturday, a fire broke out at a mobile home on Morrison Street in Twin Falls. The fire consumed the mobile home and spread to a nearby structure.

KMVT was told that all occupants were able to get out of both structures and no injuries or fatalities have been reported. At this time, many details surrounding the cause and extent of the damage are unknown. KMVT will provide updates as they are made available.

