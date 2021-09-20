Advertisement

DMV unveils new way to renew vehicle registration

The DMV will be unveiling a way to renew vehicle registrations by scanning a QR code
The DMV will be unveiling a way to renew vehicle registrations by scanning a QR code
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:55 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans now have the option to renew their vehicle registrations by scanning a QR code with their phone directly from vehicle registration renewal letters.

Starting in October, all notifications will include a QR code for processing and payment of registration. Vehicle owners simply scan the code with their phone’s camera, avoiding a trip to a DMV office.

“This is a safe and secure way for Idahoans to renew with their phone to save time and money,” said DMV Operations Manager Lisa McClellan. The DMV launched the QR code in Ada, Canyon and Kootenai counties earlier this year, and is excited to offer this option statewide.

Idahoans still have the option to renew online at dmv.idaho.gov, by mail or in person at a county DMV office. For a full menu of transactions that can be completed from your mobile device, tablet or laptop, visit dmv.idaho.gov.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
a
Man enters Twin Falls store with knives and a bow and arrow, then later attacks police
Idaho Gov. Brad Little responds to a reporter's question at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on...
Idaho legislative leaders release joint statement on Biden COVID-19 employer vaccine mandate plan
Protestors arrive for President Biden's Boise visit (CBS2)
Crowds gather to protest President Joe Biden’s Idaho visit
Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says

Latest News

Police are investigating after a central Idaho hospital was vandalized with spray-painted...
Police investigate after hospital vandalized with swastika
St. Luke’s Health System needs morgue overflow
St. Luke’s Health System needs morgue overflow
To make sure the overall fish population is healthy, Idaho Fish and Game will be conducting a...
Fish and Game to conduct survey of the Big Wood River
The 21,000 square foot facility will be located at the Northbridge Junction industrial park and...
Hemp based manufacturer finds home in Jerome