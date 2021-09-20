DMV unveils new way to renew vehicle registration

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans now have the option to renew their vehicle registrations by scanning a QR code with their phone directly from vehicle registration renewal letters.

Starting in October, all notifications will include a QR code for processing and payment of registration. Vehicle owners simply scan the code with their phone’s camera, avoiding a trip to a DMV office.

“This is a safe and secure way for Idahoans to renew with their phone to save time and money,” said DMV Operations Manager Lisa McClellan. The DMV launched the QR code in Ada, Canyon and Kootenai counties earlier this year, and is excited to offer this option statewide.

Idahoans still have the option to renew online at dmv.idaho.gov, by mail or in person at a county DMV office. For a full menu of transactions that can be completed from your mobile device, tablet or laptop, visit dmv.idaho.gov.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.