Fish and Game to conduct survey of the Big Wood River

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Throughout the month of September, Idaho Fish and Game crews will be conducting a survey on three different sections of the river.

The Big Wood River isn’t only one of the most resilient and robust trout fisheries in that state, but its also very popular. Ketchum, Bellevue, and Hailey’s economies thrive off of the anglers who come into to the area to catch fish out of the river.

“In general the largest fish in the system range around 18 inches. Occasionally you have some Brown Trout that move up from lower in the system and Magic Reservoir that exceed 20 inches but are very rare,” said Idaho Fish and Game regional fisheries biologist Joe Thiessen.

To make sure the overall fish population is healthy, Idaho Fish and Game will be conducting a population survey on three sections of the river. The surveys are conducted every three years.

“We can monitor trends and with those trends, we can account for any sort of regulation impacts whether it be harvest or catch and release mortality as well as environmental impacts such as drought or really good water years,” said Thiessen.

This past Friday, biologists gathered along a Hailey section of the river and used electrofishing equipment to temporarily stun fish so they can be netted and placed in a live well.

“So the hardest part is wading through the stream, its slick, its deep. Its flowing water and the fish come fast in your lap, so getting net on them is challenging,” said Thiessen.

After fish have been captured, they collect information such as length, weight, and growth measurements.

“The fatter the fish the healthier the fish,” said Thiessen.

Once all of the biological data is collected, fish are released back into the river. The data will then be presented to the public.

“We then take the public feedback and see if it fits within the biology and ecology of the system. Once we come up with a collaborative plan, we present that to the Idaho fish and game commission,” said Thiessen.

Fish and Game is advising people to stay out of the water if they see crews sampling or operating electrofishing equipment, for your safety and the safety of the crew.

