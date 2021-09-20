Hemp based manufacturer finds home in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A hemp based manufacturing company will soon call Jerome home. Hempitecture Inc. specializes in building material and have now finalized a Jerome location.

The 21,000 square foot facility will be located at the Northbridge Junction industrial park and will have a groundbreaking on Oct 13.

“We’re thrilled to be locating our nonwoven manufacturing facility in Jerome, Idaho,” said Hempitecture Founder & CEO Matthew Mead.

“Jerome is ideally situated in Southern Idaho, between large acreage hemp cultivation in the Rocky Mountain West, and major U.S. construction markets. We’re thankful for the support of the community in making this project possible, and we look forward to being an asset to the region and insulation industry for many years to come,” he continued.

