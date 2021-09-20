Advertisement

Hemp based manufacturer finds home in Jerome

The 21,000 square foot facility will be located at the Northbridge Junction industrial park and...
The 21,000 square foot facility will be located at the Northbridge Junction industrial park and will have a groundbreaking on Oct 13.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A hemp based manufacturing company will soon call Jerome home. Hempitecture Inc. specializes in building material and have now finalized a Jerome location.

The 21,000 square foot facility will be located at the Northbridge Junction industrial park and will have a groundbreaking on Oct 13.

“We’re thrilled to be locating our nonwoven manufacturing facility in Jerome, Idaho,” said Hempitecture Founder & CEO Matthew Mead.

“Jerome is ideally situated in Southern Idaho, between large acreage hemp cultivation in the Rocky Mountain West, and major U.S. construction markets. We’re thankful for the support of the community in making this project possible, and we look forward to being an asset to the region and insulation industry for many years to come,” he continued.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls' own Jarred Aslett goes viral for losing 200 pounds in about a year.
Twin Falls man goes viral after documenting extreme weight loss journey
a
Man enters Twin Falls store with knives and a bow and arrow, then later attacks police
Idaho Gov. Brad Little responds to a reporter's question at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on...
Idaho legislative leaders release joint statement on Biden COVID-19 employer vaccine mandate plan
Protestors arrive for President Biden's Boise visit (CBS2)
Crowds gather to protest President Joe Biden’s Idaho visit
Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says

Latest News

To make sure the overall fish population is healthy, Idaho Fish and Game will be conducting a...
Fish and Game to conduct survey of the Big Wood River
Authorities in Fremont County said the accident happened between Warm River and Ashton on...
Person drowns after drift boat hits rock, ejects floaters
Idaho's gas prices have gone down 2 cents
Idaho gas prices down 2 cents as prices surge elsewhere
A United Airlines plane tipped backward in while unloading in Lewiston
Plane tips backward during unloading in Idaho