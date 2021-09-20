Idaho fire officials optimistic wildfire season may be approaching an end

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As moist, cool weather makes its way to Idaho, fire agencies across the Gem State are optimistic the wildfire season may be approaching its end.

According to Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine, this weekend’s rain helped crews at many fires across the state, even allowing additional agencies from other states to begin to return home.

With Fall moisture in the forecast, Brizendine says Idaho is entering what is known as the ‘shoulder season,’ which signifies the beginning of the end of wildfire season. While this is good news, officials say it is not quite time to let our guard down.

“Even though the chances of fires getting big right now are lower, they’re not gone. There is still a chance of a fire starting, with the right conditions and the wind it could still do a lot of damage,” said Brizendine.

Brizendine does warn however that Idaho has seen large fire incidents in October and says that fires are always unpredictable.

