Idaho gas prices down 2 cents as prices surge elsewhere

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho gas prices defied the national trend this week, dropping 2 cents while the U.S. average went up by 2 cents. According to AAA though, the fallout from a busy hurricane season continues to torment drivers at the pump, and there could be rough days ahead.

As expected, fuel demand fell after Labor Day, and currently sits at 8.9 million barrels per day – the lowest level since just before Memorial Day and the start of the summer driving season.

Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas forced the precautionary closure of oil rigs and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico, where approximately 23% of offshore crude oil production remains offline.

“Production is slowly ramping up, but right now, crude oil stocks are at their lowest level since 2017, when Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc in the Gulf,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Tight supplies are driving up the price of crude oil, and the national average price for gasoline is now at a seven-year high.”

