Town of Jackpot hopes dispensary rejuvenates area hurt by pandemic

JACKPOT, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) — A marijuana dispensary will be coming to Jackpot by mid-October. Thrive Cannabis Marketplace will be the first business to come to the town in a while, according to town officials.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic hurting much of the economy in Jackpot, the town has bonded and worked together to overcome certain obstacles, according to Jackpot Director of Economic Development Kaylee Shields.

“You can only do that for so long though,” said Shields. “At some point, things need to move under their own speed, and that’s why we’re excited about more businesses here in town.”

Shields added it’s hard to understand what the impact of the new Thrive Cannabis Dispensary will have on consumers, but the store increasing the job market by potentially more than 25 employees, is huge.

“Having a more robust job market encourages people obviously financially when they’re bringing in more money again, but also it increases people’s optimism and their mental health improves as well,” Shields said. “When you’re actually out there producing, you’re being an active part of your community,” said Shields.

Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter reminds potential visitors marijuana is illegal across state lines in Idaho.

“If there are people coming from Jackpot with marijuana, I will deal with that,” Carter said. “I have deputies trained and they’re very good at what they do.”

Carter says he expects there to be more marijuana citations given out in Twin Falls County when the store opens. He said from his conversations with other law enforcement this was seen in other border areas like Ontario, Oregon, and Spokane, Washington.

“Mandated from this office, there won’t be any big push on South 93,” Carter said. “However, I’m also saying that my sergeants run their shifts, and if they think it’s appropriate to have a car or two more down there, I’m sure that’s what they’re going to do.”

Sheriff Carter said Nevada politics are not his concern, but did add he believed the economy in Jackpot will most likely benefit from the new business.

Shields hopes the business is just the start.

“Thrive is one of the first in a long time who has really recognized the benefit of this location and the positives of our community,” Shields said. “We hope that this is the first of many new businesses in the next couple of years.”

Per Nevada law, residents are not allowed to grow Cannabis within 25 miles of a dispensary.

